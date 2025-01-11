Scotland takes immediate action following bird flu outbreak in Angus

A special protection zone has been established in response to a bird flu outbreak in the Angus area.
As per BBC, a dangerous strain of bird flu, called H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), was detected at Over Ascreavie House, which is located in the Kingoldrum area near Kirriemuir.
Considering this, the authorities have created two zones around the location of the bird flu outbreak.
A 3-kilometer (1.8 mile) protection zone has been established around the site where the bird flu outbreak was detected.
The certain restrictions have been enforced to prevent the movement of poultry, dead birds, eggs, poultry waste and manure.
These restrictions aim to stop the spread of the bird flu by controlling the transportation of potentially infected animals.
While, poultry or eggs being transported from other areas through the protection zone can travel along major highways or railways, they must not stop during their journey.
A declaration published on the Scottish government's website reads, "The Chief Veterinary Officer (Scotland) has formed the opinion that highly pathogenic avian influenza exists, or has in the previous 56 days existed, on premises and has informed the Scottish ministers of that conclusion.”
It added, “This declaration has effect from the date and time it is made, until it is amended or revoked by further declaration."
In the meantime, birds are required to be kept indoors or separated from others until the restrictions are lifted.