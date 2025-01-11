Is your chicken broth safe? Walmart issues urgent recall across 9 states

Walmart has pulled over 12,000 cartons of broth from stores across nine states due to concern that the product may expire.
As per Daily Mail, Walmart has taken Great Value Chicken Broth off its shelves due to problems with the packaging.
The states impacted by the recall are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
The recall was made due to the possibility of packaging failures that might affect the product’s sterility and cause it to spoil.
The broth had an expiration date of March 2025 and the cartons are labelled with the UPC code 007874206684.
As of now, there have been no reports of any customers falling ill.
A Walmart spokesperson said in a statement, noting, “The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority.”
The statement added, “As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we took action to remove all impacted product from the select, impacted stores. We are continuing to work with the supplier to investigate.”
Reports also suggest that customers who believe they have bought the recalled broth should dispose of the cartons and get a refund.