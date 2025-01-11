THIS country tops Global Relaxation rankings for stress-free travel

Do you love traveling, but find overcrowded places stressful and are looking for a calm and beautiful tourist spot?
Well, BookRetreats Global Relaxation Index recently examined 76 destinations around the world to identify which ones offer the most peaceful retreats.
Australia topped the list, with a crowd density of only 3.4 people per square kilometer.
In comparison, Italy has 198.3 people per square kilometer while Mauritius has 629.
Australia offers a wide range of beautiful spots, from beautiful beaches to unique deserts and lively cities.
Being in the southern hemisphere, Australia is currently experiencing summer while the UK experiences its coldest night in the past 15 years.
Australia is a top destination for nature lovers as well as over a third of the country is made up of protected areas, including 704 national parks.
Australia is home to diverse natural beauty, from the ancient Daintree Rainforest and the red desert of Uluru to the crystal-clear blue waters of the Great Barrier Reef.
The Great Barrier Reef is one of the seven natural wonders of the world, where visitors can swim in warm seas and admire beautiful coral gardens.
Not only this, Australia has some of the world’s best beaches and Whitehaven Beach is considered one of the most amazing beaches in the country.