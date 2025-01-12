World

Ukraine takes custody of two wounded North Korean soldiers in Russia

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 12, 2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that two injured North Korean soldiers have been captured as prisoners of war by Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

As per BBC, Zelensky also shared that the soldiers are currently receiving "necessary medical assistance" and are in the custody of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kyiv.

He noted that "this was not an easy task" as Russian and North Korean soldiers usually execute wounded North Koreans "to erase any evidence of North Korea's involvement in the war against Ukraine.”

Moreover, the Ukrainian intelligence service also released an official statement after capturing the soldiers.

According to the statement, the prisoners were captured on January 9 and they were "provided with all the necessary medical care as stipulated by the Geneva Convention.”

"They are being held in appropriate conditions that meet the requirements of international law," the intelligence service's statement added.

Zelensky claimed, “The world needs to know the truth about what is happening.”

Additionally, he also expressed gratitude to Ukrainian paratroopers and soldiers from the Special Operation Forces for capturing the North Koreans.

