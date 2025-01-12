Eric Morecambe’s iconic glasses fetch remarkable price at auction

Comedian Eric Morecambe’s glasses were sold at an auction for £20,000.
As per multiple outlets, items from Eric’s home in Hertfordshire, including personal possessions and showbiz memorabilia were put on auction after his widow, Joan, passed away the previous year.
Eric’s glasses were sold along with a Barling briar pipe and two photographs of him.
Eric, who was famous for smoking pipes, had a collection of pipes included in the auction that was sold as a single lot and fetched £1,100.
Other items in the auction featured telegrams from the late Duke of Edinburgh, as well as letters from Margaret Thatcher and comedians Ronnie Barker and Tommy Cooper.
Several other belongings of Eric were also sold at an auction that included a tailcoat and trouser, a writing desk and a Breathing watch.
Charles Hanson, of Hanson Auctioneers, said in a statement, noting, "We were thrilled with the extraordinary results achieved at this auction.”
The statement added, “Eric Morecambe's legacy lives on in the hearts of millions, and the prices reflect not only the quality and uniqueness of the items but also the deep affection fans continue to hold for him. It's been an incredible two days!"
Previously, Eric’s school reports were found in his study at the family home in Harpenden, Hertfordshire.
These reports, which offer insights into his school years. In the school reports comedian Eric was labelled by his teacher as “noisy" and fond of “wasting time.”