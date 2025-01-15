Trending

Brazilian president Silva releases new order for school kids

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is the oldest Brazilian President sworn in on January 1, 2023

  • January 15, 2025
Brazil’s President Lula da Silva signed a new bill restricting the use of smartphones at school.

This new move has got a high impact on students at the elementary and high schools across the South American nation.

It will serve as a legal framework for all students out there to only use the mobile devices in cases of emergency and danger, educational purposes or in terms of any disabilities.

Education Minister, Camilo Santana expressed his reservations at the use of smartphones for kids and how such a restriction at school could help them.

“We want those devices, as in many other countries, to only be used in class for pedagogical purposes and with a teacher’s guidance,” Santana said.

Also an owner of a hamburger restaurant Ricardo Martins Ramos, revealed, “(Restricting cell phones) is tough, but necessary. It is useful for them to do searches for school, but to use it socially isn’t good, Kids will interact more.”

Ricardo’s 13-year-old daughter Isabela also explained that her classmates struggled to focus during class because of the smartphones.

“When the teacher lets you use the cell phone, it is because he wants you to do searches, “There’s still a lot of things that schools can’t solve, such as bullying and harassment, “ she revealed.

As per the statistics, in 2023 at least two-thirds of Brazilian schools imposed some restrictions on cellphone use while 28% banned them completely 

