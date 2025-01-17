Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression

New study revealed that taking omega-3 fatty acids, commonly found in fish oil supplements help reduce aggression.
As per Science Alert, Omega-3s can improve both mental and physical health and potentially lower aggressive behaviour.
In the study published in Aggression and Violent Behavior, researchers conducted a meta-analysis, which combines data from multiple studies, examining 29 randomized controlled trials with a total of 3,918 participants to provide broader and reliable understanding.
Researchers observed a small but significant short-term reduction in aggression, with up to a 28% decrease, across all the studies they analyzed.
The effect was consistent regardless of differences in participants’ age, gender, medical conditions and the duration or amount of omega-3 treatment they received.
Neurocriminologist Adrian Raine said, "I think the time has come to implement omega-3 supplementation to reduce aggression, irrespective of whether the setting is the community, the clinic, or the criminal justice system.”
"At the very least, parents seeking treatment for an aggressive child should know that in addition to any other treatment that their child receives, an extra portion or two of fish each week could also help," Raine said.
Researchers believe omega-3 may help regulate aggression by reducing inflammation and supporting essential brain functions.