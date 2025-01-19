World

Ski World Cup where men win over $3000 and women get toiletries

Selina Freitag opens up about the gender pay gap at the ski jumping World Cup event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 19, 2025
Ski World Cup where men win over $3000 and women get toiletries
Ski World Cup where men win over $3000 and women get toiletries 

Stunning prize gap of the ski jumping World Cup revealed by the former winner of the event.

According to CNN, the organisers of the December 2024 ski world cup presented the male top qualifier of the event a cash prize of 3,000 Swiss francs ($3,290), while the female winner Selina Freitag received towels and shampoo.

Freitag told German TV channel BR24 after finishing at the top position at the Two Nights Tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, “I received a partner bag with shower gel and shampoo and four hand towels. We unfortunately didn’t have a spare five hundred (euros) or so.”

Meanwhile, the skiing's governing body, FIS, told CNN that they did not award female winners cash prizes, but their gifts included a voucher for a weekend of wellness treatments and “were certainly well intentioned, but it is understandable that it may have generated frustration and given a bad impression if seen as formal compensation for the victory. This was not the case.”

FIS also argued that women's ski jumping is a newer sport and has fewer audiences and sponsors, resulting in less prize money available for women competitors.

Moreover, the winner of the tournament, Slovenia’s Nika Prevc, collected 4,300 Swiss francs ($4,700) in prize money, and the male winner, Austria’s Daniel Tschofenig, won 13,000 Swiss francs ($14,240).

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter

Jennifer Garner takes immediate action after losing friend in LA fire

Jennifer Garner takes immediate action after losing friend in LA fire
Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet

Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet

Dwayne Johnson releases hilarious video amid 'Moana 2' legal controversy

Dwayne Johnson releases hilarious video amid 'Moana 2' legal controversy

Trump family returns to Washington as inauguration celebrations begin
Trump family returns to Washington as inauguration celebrations begin
Mysterious clouds spotted over UK: UFO phenomenon or natural wonder?
Mysterious clouds spotted over UK: UFO phenomenon or natural wonder?
Discover largest man made national park filled with nature and wildlife
Discover largest man made national park filled with nature and wildlife
Greece to tackle water crisis by connecting hotel pools to sea
Greece to tackle water crisis by connecting hotel pools to sea
Chair lift collapse in Spain leaves dozens injured at Astun resort
Chair lift collapse in Spain leaves dozens injured at Astun resort
Two Iranian Supreme Court Justices' Killed in Tehran amid shooting
Two Iranian Supreme Court Justices' Killed in Tehran amid shooting
World's oldest person? 119-year-old Brazilian woman seeks Guinness record
World's oldest person? 119-year-old Brazilian woman seeks Guinness record
Donald Trump’s inauguration moves indoors, sparking netizens reactions
Donald Trump’s inauguration moves indoors, sparking netizens reactions
'Supergiant' sea bug 'Darth Vader' discovered in Vietnamese waters
'Supergiant' sea bug 'Darth Vader' discovered in Vietnamese waters
Donald Trump reveals details of call with Chinese President Xi
Donald Trump reveals details of call with Chinese President Xi
THIS new viral banana art captures hearts with its sweet, joyful twist
THIS new viral banana art captures hearts with its sweet, joyful twist
Joe Biden commutes sentences of 2,500 non-violent drug offenders
Joe Biden commutes sentences of 2,500 non-violent drug offenders