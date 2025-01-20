Explore Vatican City: World's smallest country with zero birth rate

Vatican City holds the title of being the smallest country not only in Europe but in the world, both in terms of its size and population.
The city located in Rome, Italy is the center of the Roman Catholic Church.
Despite its vast religious and cultural significance, Vatican City has a very less population, currently consisting of only 499 people, as per Express UK.
The Pope, who is the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, lives in Vatican City and holds the position of its ruler.
Despite its small size, Vatican City is a well-known place for tourists, especially for those who want to learn about its history or seeking a spiritual experience.
The best time to visit the city is during the off-season, which is before April as there are fewer tourists at that time.
The Vatican City is the only country in the world with a zero birth rate. People can only become citizens by working within the city-state or receiving an invitation from the Pope.
Vatican City is home to major religious and cultural landmarks, including St. Peter's Basilica, the Sistine Chapel, the Vatican Apostolic Library, and the Vatican Museums.
They feature some of the world's most famous paintings and sculptures.
Its economy is supported by donations from Catholics, as well as sales of stamps, souvenirs, museum tickets and publications.