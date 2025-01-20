Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president of United States

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in Washington, D.C.
With one hand raised in the air and the other hand on a Bible, which his mother had given him, the president said, “I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God,” as per Al-Jazeera.
"The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected. I will very simply put America first," he said.
He becomes the first president in US history to take office while being a convicted felon and the first to do so after being impeached.
At 78 years old, he became the oldest person to become president.
Trump in his speech expresses his plans for the future of America. He vows to reclaim America’s sovereignty, ensure its safety and correct injustices in the legal system.
"Our top priority will be to create a nation that is proud, prosperous and free," he said.
Trump went on to share that America will soon be "greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before.”
Recalling his Pennsylvania assassination attempt, Trump said, “My life was saved for a reason to make America great again.”
Trump says his government will work to meet every crisis with "dignity, power and strength" and will "bring back prosperity for citizens of every race, religion, colour and creed."
Trump also celebrates the historic ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.
He stated that he will work as “peacemaker and unifier” and highlights the return of three Israeli hostages.
This statement receives applause from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Trump has concluded his inaugural speech, which included criticisms of the previous Democratic administration and a pledge for a better future under his leadership.