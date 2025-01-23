World

Joseph Wright's iconic works to feature in historic National Gallery exhibition

The exhibition will display more than 20 pieces, such as paintings, mezzotints, works on paper and other objects

  • January 23, 2025
The National Gallery in London is set to organize a special exhibition to celebrate the most famous artist from Derby.

As per BBC, the gallery will host its first major exhibition, Wright of Derby: From the Shadows dedicated to the candlelight paintings created by 18th-century artist Joseph Wright, who is also known as Joseph Wright of Derby.

Tony Butler, executive director of the trust, said, "We're very excited his work will be showcased in this way."

Derby Museums Trust will provide several of its artworks to be displayed during the event which is scheduled to take place later this year.

Joseph is regarded as an artist who played a key role in capturing the changes brought about by the industrial and scientific revolution in the 18th century.

He was also one of the first artists to depict industrial scenes in his artwork, alongside the more common subjects of landscapes and portraits.

Butler added, "He is Derby's most famous artistic son - he is a major 18th century painter and should be seen as one of the most prominent figures in British art history.”

He shared, “We've been working with the National Gallery on this exhibition for the past 18 months and it's going to take a different look at Wright's work.”

The exhibition will display more than 20 pieces, such as paintings, mezzotints (a type of engraved prints), works on paper and other objects.

To note, the exhibition will take place from November 7 to May 10 of the following year at the Sunley Room at the National Gallery.

