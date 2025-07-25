5 upcoming global festivals people around the world excited to attend

There are many unique festivals in the world that are extremely enjoyable and definitely worth travelling to see.
They include huge music festivals, large-scale celebrations like nationwide water fights, tomato fights and religious celebrations.
Attending these events gives travellers a great opportunity to deeply connect with the culture of a country and experience something truly and unique.
Here are 5 most fascinating upcoming festivals from around the world
Edinburgh International Festival and Fringe, UK
Date: 1-24 August 2025
The Edinburgh International Festival takes place every year from August 1 to 24 and during this time, the entire city transforms into a celebration of creativity.
While, the Edinburg Festival Fringe is known as an unofficial addition to the more formal Edinburgh International Festival.
Together both festivals have grown into one of the biggest global celebrations of arts and culture.
Edinburgh International Festival is a curated, high-profile and invitation-only event that focuses on classical music, opera, theatre and dance by world-renowned performers which takes place at large, established theatres and concert halls.
In contrast, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is open-access where any one can perform and it focuses on comedy, theatre, music, dance and experimental art, usually taking place in theatres pubs basements and street corners.
La Tomatina, Spain
Date: August 27, 2025
La Tomatina, held every year in Buñol, Spain is considered one of the wildest festivals in the world.
In this event, which takes place on last Wednesday of August, the town's residents gather for a massive food fight where they throw tomatoes at one another.
Before 2013, anyone could join the festival without needing to buy a ticket but in 2013 the organizers started selling tickets that limited participants to 20,000 people, in order to avoid overwhelming the small town.
Dia de los Muertos, Mexico
Date: 31st October – 2nd November every year
Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a cherished cultural festival in Latin America, especially in Mexico where people honour and remember their deceased loved ones.
During the three-days festival, people usually wear bright costumes and painted skulls and go to cemetries to place gifts, flowers and candles on the graves to show respect.
Some families even hold parties in the cemeteries and often laugh or tell funny stories about those who have passed away.
Konya Whirling Dervishes Festival, Turkey
Date: Mid- December
The Whirling Dervishes Festival is a significant event that combines religious and cultural traditions which takes place every year in Konya but the exact date changes because it follows the Islamic calendar.
The festival is held in honour of Jelaleddin Rumi, a highly respected Sufi saint who found the Mevlana branch of Islam.
Diwali, India
Date: October 20, 2025
Diwali is one of the most celebrated festival festivals in Hinduism, known for its bright lights and vibrants colours.
During Diwali, Hindus light up their homes with oil lamps and candles and pray to the goddess for prosperity.