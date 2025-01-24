World

World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash

A23a, world largest iceberg is slowly drifting towards a British island, causing fear for millions of animal lives

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 24, 2025
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash

The world’s biggest iceberg is moving towards a remote island of Antarctica, which is home to millions of penguins and seals.

The "megaberg" could slam into South Georgia island and get stuck or be guided around it by currents.

If the iceberg, named A23a, gets stuck it could make it hard for penguin parents to feed their babies and some young could even starve.

British Antarctic Survey physical oceanographer Andrew Meijers shared on Thursday, that the process of an iceberg melting off and going around in natural due to climate change. 

The glacier is moving at the speed of one meter every three to seven seconds, making its journey to South Georgia, where it will reach in the next two to four hours.

Ted Scambos, an ice scientist from University of Colorado wrote in an email, "Large icebergs bump into the shoals around South Georgia more or less every year — it’s a kind of highway for the major icebergs."

While referring to Sir Ernest Henry Shackleton, who led British expeditions to the southern continent, Scambos added, "This ocean current path has been known since Shackleton’s time, usually the icebergs take a bit longer," he added.

The iceberg, if hit the island, would put the population of penguins in danger, who are the main inhabitants of the area.

"South Georgia is an amazingly ecologically rich island. It’s a breeding ground for a huge number of penguins, millions of penguins and seals," Meijers said. 

"There’s lots of pups and chicks and they’re all still dependent on their parents."

The parent animals cover a long path into the water and hunt for food, the iceberg could block their way, making adults penguins swim farther, utilising more energy or bringing less food for their babies.

Meanwhile, Scambos wrote that the overall population of the birds will not be affected, as he revealed, "The whole ecosystem in the Southern Ocean is very resilient to these events, It has evolved with these icebergs being a factor for hundreds of thousands of years."

Drifting of icebergs are normal, but they are happening more frequently as the climate warms and more fresh water flows into the ocean.

Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?

Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash

World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'

Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'
Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?

Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?
THIS 1913 Cambridge exam stumped teachers: Can you solve it?
THIS 1913 Cambridge exam stumped teachers: Can you solve it?
Historic Captain Cook statue vandalised again amid Australia Day controversy
Historic Captain Cook statue vandalised again amid Australia Day controversy
Nashville school shooting: Shocking details unfolded amid investigation
Nashville school shooting: Shocking details unfolded amid investigation
Untold story of 'Zanclean Megaflood' that transformed desert into Mediterranean Sea
Untold story of 'Zanclean Megaflood' that transformed desert into Mediterranean Sea
Joseph Wright's iconic works to feature in historic National Gallery exhibition
Joseph Wright's iconic works to feature in historic National Gallery exhibition
Teen sentenced to 52 years for stabbing three girls at Taylor Swift-themed party
Teen sentenced to 52 years for stabbing three girls at Taylor Swift-themed party
Two HIDDEN mountains taller than Mount Everest discovered beneath Earth
Two HIDDEN mountains taller than Mount Everest discovered beneath Earth
Amanda Knox reaches her last opportunity to erase legal stains
Amanda Knox reaches her last opportunity to erase legal stains
Tourism revied in 2024 as international trips hit pre-pandemic highs
Tourism revied in 2024 as international trips hit pre-pandemic highs
Thailand rejects Trump’s ‘only two genders’ stance legalises same-sex marriage
Thailand rejects Trump’s ‘only two genders’ stance legalises same-sex marriage
California Wildfires sparks new evacuation as hughes fire spreads
California Wildfires sparks new evacuation as hughes fire spreads
Nepal shares shocking news for Mount Everest climbers
Nepal shares shocking news for Mount Everest climbers