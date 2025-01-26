World

Feathers McGraw's surprising popularity sparks tattoo trend across UK

The animated film was well received by both children and adults

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 26, 2025
Feathers McGraws surprising popularity sparks tattoo trend across UK
Feathers McGraw's surprising popularity sparks tattoo trend across UK

Feathers McGraw, the villain from Wallace and Gromit is surprisingly popular in tattoo parlors.

As per BBC, more than 21 million people have watched Aardam’s Vengeance Most Fowl, featuring the return of Feathers McGraw, the villainous penguin.

The animated film was well received by both children and adults and since the release, fans have been posting pictures of their tattoos featuring McGraw.

As per the outlet, Faith Garvie, an artist at Black Moon Tattoo Studio in Liverpool has tattooed the image of Feathers six times in just the past week.

Feathers McGraws surprising popularity sparks tattoo trend across UK

She said, “I guess it's just the magic of claymation, as he's so emotive but he doesn't speak at all. Most of her clients wanted the designs because they grew up with the characters or their family grew up with them".

"One guy came in and got his first tattoo - it was of the 'Feathers Wanted' poster. He was the dad of two teenagers and said he had really wanted the tattoo since lockdown, so that was really lovely,” Faith further shared.

Feathers McGraws surprising popularity sparks tattoo trend across UK

Faith pointed out that two specific images of two specific images were especially popular with her customers.

One of the popular tattoo designs is from Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers, featuring a scene where Feathers gets stuck inside a glass bottle.

"There's also a scene - again, where he's in The Wrong Trousers, where he's standing at the bottom of the stairs in Wallace and Gromit's house and he looks over at them, and people get that scene a lot as well,” she added.

The tattoo artist also plans to get a tattoo for herself whenever she finds time in her busy schedule.

Discover mysterious 'ghost town' that becomes popular tourist spot after 40 years

Discover mysterious 'ghost town' that becomes popular tourist spot after 40 years
King Charles takes surprising action after Ethiopia’s shocking demand

King Charles takes surprising action after Ethiopia’s shocking demand
Feathers McGraw's surprising popularity sparks tattoo trend across UK

Feathers McGraw's surprising popularity sparks tattoo trend across UK
Woman sets record for longest survival with groundbreaking pig kidney transplant

Woman sets record for longest survival with groundbreaking pig kidney transplant
Discover mysterious 'ghost town' that becomes popular tourist spot after 40 years
Discover mysterious 'ghost town' that becomes popular tourist spot after 40 years
Woman sets record for longest survival with groundbreaking pig kidney transplant
Woman sets record for longest survival with groundbreaking pig kidney transplant
UK government plans stricter regulations for buying knives online
UK government plans stricter regulations for buying knives online
Freighter finally freed from Lake Erie ice after days of struggle
Freighter finally freed from Lake Erie ice after days of struggle
Royal treasures recover: Crowns, sceptres, rings from WWII found in Lithuania
Royal treasures recover: Crowns, sceptres, rings from WWII found in Lithuania
Donald Trump plans to call Sir Keir Starmer in ‘next 24 hours’
Donald Trump plans to call Sir Keir Starmer in ‘next 24 hours’
Birmingham schoolboy murder: 14-year-old charged with six counts of assault
Birmingham schoolboy murder: 14-year-old charged with six counts of assault
Turkey apartment building tragedy claims life of young woman
Turkey apartment building tragedy claims life of young woman
Archbishop Anastasios, leader of Albanian Orthodox church, dies at 95
Archbishop Anastasios, leader of Albanian Orthodox church, dies at 95
United Airlines plane midair jolt injures 6, makes emergency landing in Nigeria
United Airlines plane midair jolt injures 6, makes emergency landing in Nigeria
Trump administration makes shocking move for DEI workers
Trump administration makes shocking move for DEI workers
Massive Ukrainian drone strike sets Russian oil refinery on fire: Watch
Massive Ukrainian drone strike sets Russian oil refinery on fire: Watch