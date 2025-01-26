Feathers McGraw's surprising popularity sparks tattoo trend across UK

Feathers McGraw, the villain from Wallace and Gromit is surprisingly popular in tattoo parlors.
As per BBC, more than 21 million people have watched Aardam’s Vengeance Most Fowl, featuring the return of Feathers McGraw, the villainous penguin.
The animated film was well received by both children and adults and since the release, fans have been posting pictures of their tattoos featuring McGraw.
As per the outlet, Faith Garvie, an artist at Black Moon Tattoo Studio in Liverpool has tattooed the image of Feathers six times in just the past week.
She said, “I guess it's just the magic of claymation, as he's so emotive but he doesn't speak at all. Most of her clients wanted the designs because they grew up with the characters or their family grew up with them".
"One guy came in and got his first tattoo - it was of the 'Feathers Wanted' poster. He was the dad of two teenagers and said he had really wanted the tattoo since lockdown, so that was really lovely,” Faith further shared.
Faith pointed out that two specific images of two specific images were especially popular with her customers.
One of the popular tattoo designs is from Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers, featuring a scene where Feathers gets stuck inside a glass bottle.
"There's also a scene - again, where he's in The Wrong Trousers, where he's standing at the bottom of the stairs in Wallace and Gromit's house and he looks over at them, and people get that scene a lot as well,” she added.
The tattoo artist also plans to get a tattoo for herself whenever she finds time in her busy schedule.