Health

Pharmacies warn public about weight loss injections amid boost in sales

Thousands of people were estimated to get their prescription privately through online pharmacies

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025
Pharmacies warns public about weight loss injections amid boost in sales
Pharmacies warns public about weight loss injections amid boost in sales

Health experts have issued a new warning about the online sale of weight-loss jabs.

The focus of these fresh updates were the amount of danger the non-supervision of injections sales can put a patients in, as reported by BBC.

In UK, the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has urged for stricter rules in a letter to regulators.

They put forward a two-way consultation with the patient lasting at least 20 minutes, instead of online questionnaires to get access to drugs such as Mounjaro and Wegovy.

Nick Kaye, chairman of NPA said, "It is also important to ensure that clinical decisions regarding weight loss injections are not influenced by financial targets or incentives."

The association has also written to the General Pharmaceuticals Council (GPhC) noting that the existing rules makes the access to medicines dangerously easy, putting the risk for patients safety at an all-time high.

Mr. Kaye told the PA news agency, "Obesity is one of the biggest challenges facing our country and pharmacies want to play their part in helping patients lose and maintain a healthy weight."

While admitting the important of weight-loss injections, the chairman shared that the jabs can only do their job if prescribed under a "carefully managed treatment program for patients who are most in need of support."

Kaye continued, "However, we are concerned that the current regulations allow some patients to inappropriately access weight-loss injections without proper consultations or examination of historical medical records."

The weight-loss jabs, known as GLP-1 receptors agonists, work by reducing food cravings in the consumer. 

NPA has previously informed the patients to not take their injections from online sellers, in the fear of them being fake, along with the danger of being prescribed a new drug with no known medical history.

The weight-loss injections can also have serious side-effects, including stomach upsets, gallstones and nausea.

King Charles' hidden reason to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge EXPOSED

King Charles' hidden reason to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge EXPOSED
Moment when Lionel Messi surprised everyone by naming Ronaldo 'GOAT'

Moment when Lionel Messi surprised everyone by naming Ronaldo 'GOAT'
CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'

CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'
Princess Beatrice receives delightful news after Prince Andrew's appearance

Princess Beatrice receives delightful news after Prince Andrew's appearance
CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'
CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'
UK sees alarming increase in 'rare' eating disorder cases
UK sees alarming increase in 'rare' eating disorder cases
How often you should clean your exercise mat?
How often you should clean your exercise mat?
US CDC flu cases report sparks concerns in health experts
US CDC flu cases report sparks concerns in health experts
Netherlands flu outbreak affects schools and healthcare
Netherlands flu outbreak affects schools and healthcare
UK faces measles threat as vaccination rates fall
UK faces measles threat as vaccination rates fall
New research unveils shocking risks for adults with ADHD
New research unveils shocking risks for adults with ADHD
Face moisturiser recall as FDA warns of health risks
Face moisturiser recall as FDA warns of health risks
New study reveals surprising benefits of carbonated water for weight loss
New study reveals surprising benefits of carbonated water for weight loss
Ozempic: Landmark study unveils risk and benefits of popular obesity drug
Ozempic: Landmark study unveils risk and benefits of popular obesity drug
Say goodbye to black bananas: THIS genius tip keeps them fresh longer
Say goodbye to black bananas: THIS genius tip keeps them fresh longer
Protein powder shocking secret reveal: Contains high levels of heavy metals
Protein powder shocking secret reveal: Contains high levels of heavy metals