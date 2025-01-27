Pharmacies warn public about weight loss injections amid boost in sales

Health experts have issued a new warning about the online sale of weight-loss jabs.
The focus of these fresh updates were the amount of danger the non-supervision of injections sales can put a patients in, as reported by BBC.
In UK, the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has urged for stricter rules in a letter to regulators.
They put forward a two-way consultation with the patient lasting at least 20 minutes, instead of online questionnaires to get access to drugs such as Mounjaro and Wegovy.
Nick Kaye, chairman of NPA said, "It is also important to ensure that clinical decisions regarding weight loss injections are not influenced by financial targets or incentives."
The association has also written to the General Pharmaceuticals Council (GPhC) noting that the existing rules makes the access to medicines dangerously easy, putting the risk for patients safety at an all-time high.
Mr. Kaye told the PA news agency, "Obesity is one of the biggest challenges facing our country and pharmacies want to play their part in helping patients lose and maintain a healthy weight."
While admitting the important of weight-loss injections, the chairman shared that the jabs can only do their job if prescribed under a "carefully managed treatment program for patients who are most in need of support."
Kaye continued, "However, we are concerned that the current regulations allow some patients to inappropriately access weight-loss injections without proper consultations or examination of historical medical records."
The weight-loss jabs, known as GLP-1 receptors agonists, work by reducing food cravings in the consumer.
NPA has previously informed the patients to not take their injections from online sellers, in the fear of them being fake, along with the danger of being prescribed a new drug with no known medical history.
The weight-loss injections can also have serious side-effects, including stomach upsets, gallstones and nausea.