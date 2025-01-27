World

Discover HIDDEN island with pink beach where only one person lives

There is an island in Italy that is a home to a rare pink beach

Have you ever heard of an island that is exceptionally stunning but has only one person living on it?

Yes, you heard it right! There is an island in Italy, named Budelli Island, located in northern Sardinia.

As per The SUN, it is a part of the La Maddalena Archipelago in Italy and is home to a rare pink beach called Spiaggia Rosa.

Tourists have not been allowed to visit Budelli Island since the early 1990s.

Meanwhile, a person, Mauro Morandi nicknamed “Robinson Crusoe” was permitted to live there as the island’s caretaker.

This nickname was given by an Italian newspaper for living alone on the island for over 30 years.

Morandi arrived on Budel Island after his catamaran broke down while he was traveling to the South Pacific.

As per the outlet, in 2021 he was forced to leave by the island’s national park authority and he passed away earlier this month.

A ban on tourists was introduced to protect the pink sand on Budelli Island, which had started losing its rose colour due to over tourism.

Over the past 30 years, the sand has regained its pink colour which comes from the crushed shells of a micro-organism that mixes with the sand after it dies.

However, tourists can take day trips around the Maddalena Archipelago, including stops near Budelli Island, but they are not allowed to visit the island.

