Wondering about ideal time to take vitamin C? Here's what experts say

Did you know there’s a vegetable that contains more vitamin C than citrus fruits?

  • January 28, 2025
Vitamin C is extremely important for maintaining good health!

It plays a key role in keeping skin, bones, teeth and gums healthy and also boosts the immune system, helps the body absorb iron and aids in wound healing.

Including enough vitamin C in your daily diet is believed to help reduce the duration of colds.

Vitamin C is also crucial for skin health as it aids in collagen synthesis and protects the skin from sun damage and premature aging, keeping skin firm and elastic.

To ensure adequate intake of vitamin C, you can use supplements, with a recommended daily dose of 75 mg for women and 90 mg for men.

However, it's best to get vitamin C from a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, which also provide other beneficial nutrients.

What is the best time to take vitamin C?

There is no specific best time to take a vitamin C supplement, but if it causes stomach irritation, it’s better to take it along with your meal.

As per Today, the body can only absorb a certain amount of vitamin C at a time and if you take too much at once, the excess will be removed through urine.

To make the most of the absorption, it’s recommended to split the daily dose, taking half part in the morning and half in the evening.

Vitamin C-rich food sources:

Did you know there’s a vegetable that contains more vitamin C than citrus fruits?

Bell peppers contain more vitamin C than lemons. Specifically, bell peppers that are easily available in any supermarket have 80.4mg of vitamin C per 100g, while lemons only have 53mg per 100g.

Oranges have 53.2mg of vitamin C per 100g, and grapefruits have 31.2mg.

While, it’s beneficial to eat a variety of fruits, bell peppers are a great option.

Just 50g of bell peppers can meet the recommended daily intake of 40mg of vitamin C.

