Sci-Tech

DeepSeek's cheap AI rival sends shocking blow to Nvidia's growth

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company introduced a rival to ChatGPT at a much lower cost

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025
DeepSeeks cheap AI rival sends shocking blow to Nvidias growth
DeepSeek's cheap AI rival sends shocking blow to Nvidia's growth

Nvidia, a leading company in artificial intelligence (AI) technology broke a questionable record on Wall Street on Monday, January 27.

As per Forbes, this situation comes as DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company introduced a rival to ChatGPT at a much lower cost.

The release of this model challenges US leadership in generative AI.

At first, this might not seem like bad news for Nvidia, as DeepSeek used Nvidia’s GPUs to train the model.

But DeepSeek claimed it spent only $5.6 million on Nvidia’s technology to develop the model.

Nvidia’s success largely depends on the high demand for its expensive GPUs from major US companies like Meta, Tesla and OpenAI.

As per the outlet, this demand has caused Nvidia’s profit to skyrocket, growing from $4.8 billion in 2022 to an estimated $66.7 billion in 2024.

Nvidia’s stock value dropped by nearly $600 billion on Monday.

One concern, echoed by Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research, is that if other companies learn to build advanced AI models at lower costs, Nvidia’s rapid rise in stock value could be at risk.

Meanwhile Nvidia’s spokesperson called DeepSeek’s model an “excellent AI advancement” which is “fully export control compliant” while still requiring “significant numbers” of Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs).

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift say five words in heartfelt post-game moment

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift say five words in heartfelt post-game moment
Wondering about ideal time to take vitamin C? Here's what experts say

Wondering about ideal time to take vitamin C? Here's what experts say
New Zealand welcomes digital nomads with major visa rule changes

New Zealand welcomes digital nomads with major visa rule changes
Reese Witherspoon chosen as Jury Foreman after 'Legally Blonde' role

Reese Witherspoon chosen as Jury Foreman after 'Legally Blonde' role
WhatsApp simplifies calling with exciting new update
WhatsApp simplifies calling with exciting new update
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek dethrones ChatGPT in US Apple app store
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek dethrones ChatGPT in US Apple app store
Bill Gates makes shocking confession about friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Gates makes shocking confession about friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
Living underwater for months becomes new human adventure
Living underwater for months becomes new human adventure
WhatsApp unveils major update to simplify multi-account management
WhatsApp unveils major update to simplify multi-account management
Parade of planets 2025: Date, Time and how to watch
Parade of planets 2025: Date, Time and how to watch
WhatsApp simplifies channel browsing with effortless search option
WhatsApp simplifies channel browsing with effortless search option
Meta takes stronger action on abortion pill content across platforms
Meta takes stronger action on abortion pill content across platforms
OpenAI launches key feature to help users in online browsing
OpenAI launches key feature to help users in online browsing
YouTube unveils major enhancements with exciting new features
YouTube unveils major enhancements with exciting new features
WhatsApp introduces PIX key management for seamless transactions
WhatsApp introduces PIX key management for seamless transactions
US Instagram users unable to unfollow Trump, Vance? Meta breaks silence
US Instagram users unable to unfollow Trump, Vance? Meta breaks silence