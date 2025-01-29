World

Doomsday clock: Here’s all you need to know about countdown to catastrophe

Doomsday clock was set at 89 seconds to midnight in 2025, closer than ever to catastrophe

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 29, 2025
Doomsday clock was set at 89 seconds to midnight in 2025, closer than ever to catastrophe
Doomsday clock was set at 89 seconds to midnight in 2025, closer than ever to catastrophe

The doomsday clock was set closer than ever, 89 seconds to midnight, by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in the first month of 2025.

The change in the time of the unique sort of timepiece has raised so many questions about its origin and importance. So here is all you need to know about the doomsday clock.

What is the doomsday clock?

The doomsday clock was made by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in 1947 as a symbolic attempt to measure how close humanity is to destroying the world, according to CNN.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists was founded by a group of scientists working on the Manhattan Project, developing the atomic bomb during World War II. In the beginning, the scientists only focused on the nuclear dangers to the world but in 2007 they decided to include climate change threats in their calculations.

Over the period of 78 years, the group of scientists has changed the time of the clock to their calculation of how close humanity has brought the world to destruction. Some years the time of the doomsday clock changes while some years it doesn’t.

khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years

khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years
Novak Djokovic faces pressure from father to retire from tennis

Novak Djokovic faces pressure from father to retire from tennis
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway

Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway

Prince William celebrates good news after Princess Beatrice’s daughter birth

Prince William celebrates good news after Princess Beatrice’s daughter birth
Trump orders Guantanamo Bay to prepare for 30,000 ‘worst criminal’ migrants
Trump orders Guantanamo Bay to prepare for 30,000 ‘worst criminal’ migrants
American Airlines plane crashes with Army helicopter, falls in Washington
American Airlines plane crashes with Army helicopter, falls in Washington
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. insists he's not anti-vaccine in heated Senate hearing
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. insists he's not anti-vaccine in heated Senate hearing
British man sets Guinness world record with 42 museum visits in 12 hours
British man sets Guinness world record with 42 museum visits in 12 hours
THIS Asian city bans public smoking ahead of hosting Expo 2025
THIS Asian city bans public smoking ahead of hosting Expo 2025
Trump offers federal workers eight months' pay to resign
Trump offers federal workers eight months' pay to resign
F-35 fighter jet crashes in Alaska: WATCH
F-35 fighter jet crashes in Alaska: WATCH
15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival
15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival
Chinese New Year: origin, tradition, and lantern festival
Chinese New Year: origin, tradition, and lantern festival
Trump to welcome first world leader as president: PM Modi set to visit US
Trump to welcome first world leader as president: PM Modi set to visit US
Massive sinkhole swallows truck at busy intersection in Japan
Massive sinkhole swallows truck at busy intersection in Japan
Global threats push Doomsday Clock to record-breaking danger zone
Global threats push Doomsday Clock to record-breaking danger zone