Doomsday clock: Here’s all you need to know about countdown to catastrophe

The doomsday clock was set closer than ever, 89 seconds to midnight, by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in the first month of 2025.
The change in the time of the unique sort of timepiece has raised so many questions about its origin and importance. So here is all you need to know about the doomsday clock.
What is the doomsday clock?
The doomsday clock was made by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in 1947 as a symbolic attempt to measure how close humanity is to destroying the world, according to CNN.
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists was founded by a group of scientists working on the Manhattan Project, developing the atomic bomb during World War II. In the beginning, the scientists only focused on the nuclear dangers to the world but in 2007 they decided to include climate change threats in their calculations.
Over the period of 78 years, the group of scientists has changed the time of the clock to their calculation of how close humanity has brought the world to destruction. Some years the time of the doomsday clock changes while some years it doesn’t.