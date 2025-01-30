Why Van Gogh masterpiece found at garage sale sold for less than $50?

Van Gogh is widely recognized as one of the most famous and impactful artists in Western art history.
Recent reports have shockingly revealed that one of his paintings, which is worth millions sold for a very low price at a garage sale.
As per The Independent, the painting which was originally sold for less than $50 at a garage sale in Minnesota, might actually be an authentic painting of the famous Dutch artist.
Experts believe that this seemingly inexpensive painting could potentially be worth around $15 million if it is indeed an original Van Gogh.
In 2016, an antiques collector found a canvas at a garage sale without realizing its potential value.
Now, several experts, including historians, scientists and curators are collaborating to confirm that if the canvas is actually an oil painting by the famous artist.
The painting looks similar to the style of Van Gogh’s artwork and depicts a fisherman smoking a pipe while working on his net on an empty beach.
Experts have named the painting “Elimar” because the name is engraved in the lower right corner of the painting.
They believe that the portrait was painted by Van Gogh while he was staying at the Saint-Paul asylum in Saint-Remy de Provence, France between May 1889 and May 1890.
Careful and detailed work was made to gather evidence, with a large sum of money reportedly spent on this investigation.
The group will share their findings with Van Gogh experts and art dealers globally later this month.
As per the reports, the painting cannot be officially recognized as an authentic Van Gogh unless a scholar from the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam gives their final confirmation.