Greece set to open museum featuring mysterious 7th century BC skeletons

Greece has officially given permission to build a museum in Faliro, located south of Athens

  January 31, 2025
Greece is planning to build a museum to display skeletons from the 7th century BC.

Greece has officially given permission to build a museum in Faliro, located south of Athens.

As per the Greek, the museum will feature a collection of 78 skeletons, which are believed to be from individuals who were shackled and executed during the 7th century BC.

The remains, called “Desmotes Falirou,” were found in 2016 at a location near the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Faliro Bay.

These skeletons are grouped into three clusters and their discovery offers a rare insight into a historical mystery from the past.

Additionally, the design for the museum has already been made public.

The museum will be built on the grounds of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) and will be financed with six and a half million euros from the Recovery Fund.

The proposed design for the museum includes a basement to protect the skeletal remains and a ground-level area that will be used for staff offices and visitor spaces.

The museum’s design aims to blend in well with the surrounding area of the SNFCC Esplanade.

The skeletons were buried in different ways. Most of them were placed in basic pit graves, but nearly one third were infants and children buried in large jars.

While, about five percent of the remains were cremated, with funeral pyres used in the process.

This museum will provide an opportunity for the public to explore and learn about the historical mysteries associated with these remains.

