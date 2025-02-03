World

Elon Musk shocking decision puts USAID security leaders on indefinite leave

USAID security head and his deputy got leaves from the organisation after refusing to comply to DOGE request

Elon Musk, the head of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) might have costed the US Agency for International Development’s (USAID) employees their jobs.

As per NBC, USAID Director of Security John Voorhees and his deputy, Brian McGill were placed on administrative leave over the weekend after they tried to interfered with DOGE employees while they were accessing secured systems.

The systems included personnel files and security systems, some of them beyond the clearance level of Musk's employees.

Katie Miller, who worked in President Donald Trump’s first administration and has since joined DOGE, turned to X on Sunday, sharing, "No classified material was accessed without proper security clearances."

Elon Musk, head of DOGE, turned to X on Sunday calling for USAID "to die" and accusing the independent agency of being a "criminal organisation."

The 47th US president also joined the Tesla founder, commending him on doing "a good job" and criticising USAID, noting, "USAID run by radical lunatics, and we’re getting them out, and then we’ll make a decision."

Furthermore, Trump administration and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have imposed a new hold on foreign assistance, shutting down most of USAID’s work worldwide.

As US is the world's largest donor of humanitarian aid, this shocking move could cause great damage to the USAID's humanitarian, development and security programs in more than 100 countries. 

