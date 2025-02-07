ICC refuses to back down after Donald Trump signs sanctions order

World

US President Donald Trump issued an executive order imposing sanctions on the ICC

  February 07, 2025
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has vowed to continue its legal work even after US President Donald Trump signed an order imposing sanctions on the ICC.

He justified his actions by claiming that the ICC was unfairly taking actions against the US and Israel that he considered “illegitimate and baseless.”

As per BBC, Trump’s executive order imposes financial penalties and travel restrictions on individuals and their families who help the ICC investigate US citizens or allies like Israel.

The ICC has strongly criticized Trump’s decision to impose sanctions.

In its statement, the ICC expressed support for its staff and reaffirmed its commitment to delivering justice to victims of serious crimes worldwide.

It added, “We call on our 125 States Parties, civil society and all nations of the world to stand united for justice and fundamental human rights.”

Trump’s executive order said the ICC's recent actions "set a dangerous precedent" that endangered Americans by exposing them to "harassment, abuse and possible arrest.”

The order further added, “This malign conduct in turn threatens to infringe upon the sovereignty of the United States and undermines the critical national security and foreign policy work of the United States government and our allies, including Israel.”

Meanwhile, human rights organizations have condemned the US decision to impose sanctions on ICC officials.

Liz Evenson, international justice director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement, noting, “US sanctions against ICC officials would be a gift to those around the globe responsible for mass atrocities. Sanctions are for human rights violators, not those working to hold rights abusers to account.”

This is not the first time Trump has taken action against the ICC.

In his first term, Trump imposed sanctions on the former ICC prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda and one of her deputies due to their investigation into crimes in Afghanistan.

