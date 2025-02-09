Washington D.C. plane crash: All major wreckage recovered

All “major” parts of the passenger plane and the US Army helicopter, which collided mid-air over Washington, D.C. last week, have now been recovered.
On January 29, 67 people lost their lives when an American Airlines regional passenger jet collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter.
The crash occurred in the cold Potomac River, near Reagan Washington National Airport.
The two planes collided 400 feet above the cold river, creating a large explosion in the Washington sky.
The remains of all the victims and the black boxes from the crashed aircraft have been recovered, as per Sky News.
The debris from the crash has been moved to a hangar in Arlington, Virginia, where investigators are continuing their investigation into the accident.
The crash appeared to be the deadliest air disaster in the US in more than 20 years.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a statement, "Investigators will be looking for witness marks on the aircraft that could provide clues to the angle of collision."
At the time of the crash, American Airlines Flight 5342 was carrying 60 passengers.
Meanwhile, a Sikorsky helicopter was carrying three pilots who were conducting a training exercise.
On Saturday, a plane with laser-scanning technology flew close to the crash site to scan the riverbed.
In the following days, recovery teams will continue searching for similar pieces of debris and expect to finish the work in about a week.