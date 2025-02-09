World

Washington D.C. plane crash: All major wreckage recovered

67 people lost their lives when an American Airlines regional passenger jet collided with a US Army helicopter

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025
Washington D.C. plane crash: All major wreckage recovered
Washington D.C. plane crash: All major wreckage recovered

All “major” parts of the passenger plane and the US Army helicopter, which collided mid-air over Washington, D.C. last week, have now been recovered.

On January 29, 67 people lost their lives when an American Airlines regional passenger jet collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter.

The crash occurred in the cold Potomac River, near Reagan Washington National Airport.

The two planes collided 400 feet above the cold river, creating a large explosion in the Washington sky.

The remains of all the victims and the black boxes from the crashed aircraft have been recovered, as per Sky News.

The debris from the crash has been moved to a hangar in Arlington, Virginia, where investigators are continuing their investigation into the accident.

The crash appeared to be the deadliest air disaster in the US in more than 20 years.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a statement, "Investigators will be looking for witness marks on the aircraft that could provide clues to the angle of collision."

At the time of the crash, American Airlines Flight 5342 was carrying 60 passengers.

Meanwhile, a Sikorsky helicopter was carrying three pilots who were conducting a training exercise.

On Saturday, a plane with laser-scanning technology flew close to the crash site to scan the riverbed.

In the following days, recovery teams will continue searching for similar pieces of debris and expect to finish the work in about a week.

Priscilla Presley makes shocking revelation on discovering Elvis’ cheating

Priscilla Presley makes shocking revelation on discovering Elvis’ cheating
Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction

Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction
Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'

Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'

Kourtney Kardashian takes part in husband Travis Barker's fitness event

Kourtney Kardashian takes part in husband Travis Barker's fitness event

Fehmarnbelt Tunnel to set world record as longest road and rail passage
Fehmarnbelt Tunnel to set world record as longest road and rail passage
Namibia’s first president Sam Nujoma passes away at 95
Namibia’s first president Sam Nujoma passes away at 95
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come
World’s most dangerous cheese that chefs like Gordon Ramsay can't resist
World’s most dangerous cheese that chefs like Gordon Ramsay can't resist
Elon Musk DOGE faces major setback as judge denies access to sensitive data
Elon Musk DOGE faces major setback as judge denies access to sensitive data
Agha Khan VI, Prince Karim al-Husseini funeral: Justin Trudeau pays tribute
Agha Khan VI, Prince Karim al-Husseini funeral: Justin Trudeau pays tribute
UK government announces BIG plan to take down Grenfall Tower
UK government announces BIG plan to take down Grenfall Tower
Trump makes big move to 'restore true American culture'
Trump makes big move to 'restore true American culture'
Donald Trump blasts reporter over Elon Musk's 'Time Magazine' controversy
Donald Trump blasts reporter over Elon Musk's 'Time Magazine' controversy
Wreckage of missing Alaska plane found after sudden disappearance
Wreckage of missing Alaska plane found after sudden disappearance
From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg: Zodiac signs of world’s richest people
From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg: Zodiac signs of world’s richest people
'Selfless' son donates kidney and bone marrow to give dad second life
'Selfless' son donates kidney and bone marrow to give dad second life