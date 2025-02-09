Donald Trump unveils plan to end Ukraine-Russia war after talks with Putin

US President Donald Trump reveals the details of the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
According to The Guardian, Trump unveiled that he talked about Putin making a peace deal through negotiation and ending the three-year Russia and Ukraine war.
During an interview with the New York Post aboard Air Force One on Friday, February 7, 2025, he told the New York Post that he had spoken to Putin. “It's better not to say… Putin wants to avoid further casualties. I've always had a good relationship with him, and I have a concrete plan to end the war. I hope it happens soon. People are dying every day. This war in Ukraine is terrible. I want to end this conflict."
Trump in January 2025 estimates that around 1 million Russian soldiers and 700,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the beginning of the war, the numbers way higher than what Ukrainian officials or independent experts have shared.
The 78-year-old further added, “Let’s get these meetings going. They want to meet. Every day people are dying. Young handsome soldiers are being killed. Young men, like my sons. On both sides. All over the battlefield.”
Furthermore, Trump also hinted at meeting with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss further plans.