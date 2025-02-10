Will Travis Kelce retire? Patrick Mahomes drops major hint after tough loss

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a devastating loss on Sunday, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22.
Travis Kelce had previously mentioned that he might retire from the NFL after playing in the Super Bowl this year.
After losing the game, Kansas City’s star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who was sacked six times and threw two interceptions in Sunday’s game has disclosed whether or not Kelce plans to retire.
He said, “I'll let Travis make that decision on his own, man. He's given so much to this team and to the NFL and been such a joy, not only for me to work with but for people to watch.”
“He knows he has a lot of football left in him. “It’s just if he wants to put in that grind,” Mahomes added.
While, on the other hand, Kelce has been unsure about retiring, mentioning injuries as a reason for possibly stepping away from the NFL.
The Chiefs were aiming to make history with an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl victory.
But all of their dreams were shattered as the Eagles played exceptionally well, especially on defense.
The event was attended by plenty of Hollywood stars, musicians and US President Donald Trump, who were seen in the stands at the Superdome, accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump.