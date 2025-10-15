Cristiano Ronaldo achieves ‘unique’ milestone for Portugal ahead of World Cup

Sports

  • By Bushra Saleem
Cristiano Ronaldo has once again made history as the top goal scorer in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Portuguese footballer celebrated his new record with a heartfelt social media post on Wednesday, October 15.

Taking to Instagram, CR7 wrote, “It's no secret that representing the national team means a lot to me, and therefore I'm very proud to have achieved this unique mark for Portugal.”

“Thanks to everyone who helped me get here. See you in November to close out the rush for the Worlds!” the 40-year-old added.


The Al Nassr star became the all-time top scorer in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers during a clash against Hungary on Tuesday that ended with a 2-2 draw.

After completing the feat, Ronaldo has brought his FIFA World Cup qualifier goal tally to 41 goals, surpassing former Guatemala striker Carlos Ruiz, who held the record with 39 goals that he scored between 1998 and 2016.

The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner’s rival, Lionel Messi, who lifted the last FIFA trophy for Argentina, has so far scored 36 goals in World Cup qualifiers.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star who struck twice during the match will now have to wait until November to get a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo, who now has scored 948 career goals, also has the most, 14, goals in UEFA European Championship history.

