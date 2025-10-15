Tekken 8 receives major update, adds Armor King, character moveset adjustments

The famous combat game by Bandai Namco, Tekken 8, has launched its newest variant 2.06 update (2.006.001 for consoles), launching a new controllable character, Armor King, along with multiple gameplay fixes.
Popular for its cinematic battles and intriguing gameplay, Tekken 8 persists to refine its fighter roster for enhanced gameplay.
Tekken 8 update 2.06 major updates
- Armor King is accessible to play with early access for Season 2 Pass owners.
- All players will receive general access, which will be available on October 17.
- The TEKKEN FIGHT PASS - ROUND 7 provides nearly 700 Tekken Coins in rewards.
- Appealing costume sets, including Nightmare Jester and Whimsical Jester have been added.
- Users will get new hitboxes, amazing sound effects, and attractive visuals have been added for a range of characters.
