Tekken 8 receives major update, adds Armor King, character moveset adjustments

Tekken 8 new update grants early Armor King access to Season 2 pass and Ultimate/Deluxe owners

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
The famous combat game by Bandai Namco, Tekken 8, has launched its newest variant 2.06 update (2.006.001 for consoles), launching a new controllable character, Armor King, along with multiple gameplay fixes.

Popular for its cinematic battles and intriguing gameplay, Tekken 8 persists to refine its fighter roster for enhanced gameplay.

Tekken 8 update 2.06 major updates

  1. Armor King is accessible to play with early access for Season 2 Pass owners.
  2. All players will receive general access, which will be available on October 17.
  3. The TEKKEN FIGHT PASS - ROUND 7 provides nearly 700 Tekken Coins in rewards.
  4. Appealing costume sets, including Nightmare Jester and Whimsical Jester have been added.
  5. Users will get new hitboxes, amazing sound effects, and attractive visuals have been added for a range of characters.

The new update, live Monday, grants early Armor King access to Season 2 pass and Ultimate/Deluxe owners.

All players will receive access October 17. Patch 2.06 further enhances character balance, hitbox issues, and collision detection, with updates to visuals, sound effects, and moves for multiple fighters.

Travis Kelce opens up about terrifying fall during Chiefs vs Lions game

Travis Kelce opens up about terrifying fall during Chiefs vs Lions game
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had scary flip during weekend win over Detroit Lions

Raducanu receives overwhelming support from fans after Ningbo withdrawal

Raducanu receives overwhelming support from fans after Ningbo withdrawal
Emma Raducanu suffers another early exit in less than a month at the Ningbo Open

Cristiano Ronaldo achieves ‘unique’ milestone for Portugal ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo achieves ‘unique’ milestone for Portugal ahead of World Cup
Ronaldo shifts focus on November World Cup qualifiers after new career milestone

World Cup 2026 games at risk in Boston? Trump issues stern warning

World Cup 2026 games at risk in Boston? Trump issues stern warning
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be hosted in 11 cities across the US, along with two in Canada and three in Mexico

NRL to impose 10-year ban on players switching to 'counterfeit' R360 league

NRL to impose 10-year ban on players switching to 'counterfeit' R360 league
R360 is planning to unite the world's top male and female players in a franchise-based league and is backed by Mike Tindall

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new world cup qualifying record in Hungary clash

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new world cup qualifying record in Hungary clash
The Portugal vs Hungary match ended in a draw with Attila Szalai-side missing a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi could be forced to tear down €11 million Ibiza mansion

Lionel Messi could be forced to tear down €11 million Ibiza mansion
Messi’s Ibiza mansion is located in Sant Josep de Sa Talaia on Ibiza’s west coast

Emma Raducanu’s struggles continue after another early exit in Ningbo Open

Emma Raducanu’s struggles continue after another early exit in Ningbo Open
Raducanu has played 50 matches on the WTA Tour this year

Lamine Yamal, Olmo injury setbacks: Spain coach defends team

Lamine Yamal, Olmo injury setbacks: Spain coach defends team
Olmo’s injury has worsened the strained relationship between Spain’s medical team and Barcelona

Is Georgina pregnant? Ronaldo's fiancée fuels speculation with latest post

Is Georgina pregnant? Ronaldo's fiancée fuels speculation with latest post
Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina Rodriguez shares unseen glimpse of her Paris Fashion Week trip

Nikita Tszyu's future fights in doubt after car accident injuries

Nikita Tszyu's future fights in doubt after car accident injuries
Australian boxer Nikita Tszyu's 2025 season fights in jeopardy after car accident

Rangers seek new head coach after Steven Gerrard withdraws

Rangers seek new head coach after Steven Gerrard withdraws
Rangers are currently in eight place in the Scottish Premiership