Cristiano Ronaldo sets new world cup qualifying record in Hungary clash

The Portugal vs Hungary match ended in a draw with Attila Szalai-side missing a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

  By Hania Jamil
Cristiano Ronaldo, who was named the first-ever billionaire footballer last week, has added another feather to his hat during the thrilling match against Hungary.

On Tuesday, October 14, Portugal vs Hungary's clash ended with a 2-2 draw, with Ronaldo's team set to wait until November to secure a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

During the match, the 40-year-old star scored twice, and his equaliser in the 22nd minute broke former Guatemala striker Carlos Ruiz, as Ronaldo became the player with the most World Cup qualifier goals in history with 41 goals.

Ruiz previously held the record with 39 goals, which he secured in September 2016.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner now has 143 international goals to his name, while the all-time tally reached 948 for club and country.

With England beating Latvia 5-0 to qualify from Group K, Portugal were minutes away from also securing their spot in next summer's tournament in Canada, Mexico and the US.

However, in the 91st minute Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai grabbed an equaliser to deny Portugal the win they needed, although they still hold a five-point lead at the top of Group F with two matches to go.

Portugal's next chance to qualify comes on November 13 when they play the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

During Cristiano Ronaldo's 22-year international career, he has helped Portugal win the European Championship in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League on two occasions.

However, the closest he has come to winning the World Cup came in 2006 when Portugal reached the semi-finals before losing to France and then to Germany in the third-fourth play-off.

