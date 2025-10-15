NRL to impose 10-year ban on players switching to 'counterfeit' R360 league

The National Rugby League (NRL) has decided to ban any player who leaves the code for R360 for 10 years, as it fights to fend off the threat of the breakaway rugby competition.
In a statement on Wednesday, October 15, the NRL also issued a warning to agents looking to take players to the rebel competition.
As reported by The Guardian, player suspension would come into play after they left the NRL, hence those who choose R360 would still be free to participate in the league in 2026.
The NRL said the rules would apply to any competition that is not recognised as a national sporting organisation by the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC).
ARLC chair Peter V'landys noted, "The Commission has a clear duty to act in the best interests of rugby league and its fans."
Peter continued, "They [organisations similar to R360] don't invest in pathways or the development of players. They simply exploit the hard work of others, putting players at risk of financial loss while profiting themselves. They are, in reality, counterfeiting a code."
The measures came after the NRL last week met with the 17 club bosses, who asked for action against any defecting players and their managers.
Wednesday's statement made it clear that the league wants to take action against anyone who leaves for a rebel competition.
The chair has previously labelled R360 as a competition that has "come out of a corn-flakes box", warning players risk not being paid by joining such leagues.
Furthermore, the NRL would have a right to lift the ban; however, says it would only be done in "exceptionally extenuating circumstances" on a "case-by-case basis".
It comes after Rugby Australia last week banned any player who joins R360 from representing the Wallabies, with that stance taken by seven other countries.