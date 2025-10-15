Sports

Raducanu receives overwhelming support from fans after Ningbo withdrawal

Emma Raducanu suffers another early exit in less than a month at the Ningbo Open

Emma Raducanu received overwhelming support from tennis community after another setback at Ningbo Open.

According to ProFootball, Raducanu, who faced China’s Zhu Lin in the first round of the Ningbo Open, even needed a medical timeout later in the match for extensive lower back treatment. The update has sparked concern among fans, who are urging her to take time off and rest.

The Brit started strong, taking the first set 3-6 and appearing in control. However, the challenging conditions in Ningbo, with 89 percent humidity, began to weigh heavily on her.

Midway through the second set, she required a physio and a doctor to check her vitals during a crossover.

Despite appearing drained, the 2021 US Open champion battled on in the decider, but three games in, she took a medical timeout for lower-back treatment. Zhu seized the opportunity as the match progressed and won the final set 6-1 to reach the next round.

The recent health scare in Ningbo has raised concerns for Raducanu, who faced a similar issue just days earlier in Wuhan and was forced to retire. Many fans reacted to the update, supporting the Briton during this challenging period.

A fan wrote, “I understand that she is going to these tournaments to increase her ranking… its working but she is not okay her body is giving signals and we don’t want another hiatus again because of this. this imagine hurts. she needs to rest.”

“I don’t understand playing again after the issues she had last week. Yes it will affect her ranking but needs to look after her body especially when she’s had many operations on it,” another added.

Some of the fans defended Raducanu after her loss, bashing the critics for unfairly questioning her consistency, and emphasized that she has performed well all year until facing recent struggles.

