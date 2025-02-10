World

Romania's outgoing President Klaus Iohannis resigns ahead of impeachment vote

President Klaus Iohannis steps down a day before impeachment vote for cancelling presidential election

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025
Romanias outgoing President Klaus Iohannis resigns ahead of impeachment vote
Romania's outgoing President Klaus Iohannis resigns ahead of impeachment vote

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis resigns after two terms a day before an impeachment vote by the far-right parliamentary parties.

According to Al Jazeera, after mounting pressure from the populist opposition parties, Iohannis on Monday, February 10, 2025, announced his resignation to skip the impeachment vote.

In an emotional address, the 65-year-old announced that he will be leaving the presidential office on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, saying, “To spare Romania from this crisis, I am resigning as president of Romania. In a few days, the Romanian Parliament will vote on my suspension, and Romania will go into crisis.”

“This whole endeavour will have effects internally and, unfortunately, also externally… This is a useless endeavour because, in any case, I will leave office in a few months after the election of the new president. It is an unfounded move because I have never, I repeat, never, violated the constitution,” he added.

Moreover, the resignation came two months after the Romanian top court cancelled the presidential election due to allegations of Russian interference after the shocking victory of the far-right candidate Calin Georgescu in the first round.

Following court decision tens and thousands of citizens protested on the streets with some demanding resignation of the president. In January 2025, three far-right opposition parties with 35 per cent of the majority in parliament filed an impeachment motion against Iohannis.

Princess Kate, Prince William plan to skip BAFTA for shocking reason

Princess Kate, Prince William plan to skip BAFTA for shocking reason
‘Euphoria’ season 3: Zendaya’s first look as Rue revealed

‘Euphoria’ season 3: Zendaya’s first look as Rue revealed
Donald Trump denies 2 million Palestinians right to return

Donald Trump denies 2 million Palestinians right to return
Celine Dion surprises fans with special gift ahead of Valentine’s Day

Celine Dion surprises fans with special gift ahead of Valentine’s Day
Donald Trump denies 2 million Palestinians right to return
Donald Trump denies 2 million Palestinians right to return
Trump, Elon Musk troll Taylor Swift after Super Bowl boos from Eagles fans
Trump, Elon Musk troll Taylor Swift after Super Bowl boos from Eagles fans
Indian PM Modi plans tariff cuts ahead of US visit amid rising tension
Indian PM Modi plans tariff cuts ahead of US visit amid rising tension
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US
Andrew Gwynne’s WhatsApp scandal: Another Labour MP issues apology
Andrew Gwynne’s WhatsApp scandal: Another Labour MP issues apology
Secret buyer of Eric Morecambe’s iconic glasses finally revealed
Secret buyer of Eric Morecambe’s iconic glasses finally revealed
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions
Trump insists on making Canada 51st state in Super Bowl interview
Trump insists on making Canada 51st state in Super Bowl interview
Trump to make history as first sitting president to attend Super Bowl LIX
Trump to make history as first sitting president to attend Super Bowl LIX
Netanyahu's proposal for Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia sparks outrage
Netanyahu's proposal for Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia sparks outrage
Donald Trump unveils plan to end Ukraine-Russia war after talks with Putin
Donald Trump unveils plan to end Ukraine-Russia war after talks with Putin
Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled
Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled