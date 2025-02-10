Romania's outgoing President Klaus Iohannis resigns ahead of impeachment vote

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis resigns after two terms a day before an impeachment vote by the far-right parliamentary parties.
According to Al Jazeera, after mounting pressure from the populist opposition parties, Iohannis on Monday, February 10, 2025, announced his resignation to skip the impeachment vote.
In an emotional address, the 65-year-old announced that he will be leaving the presidential office on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, saying, “To spare Romania from this crisis, I am resigning as president of Romania. In a few days, the Romanian Parliament will vote on my suspension, and Romania will go into crisis.”
“This whole endeavour will have effects internally and, unfortunately, also externally… This is a useless endeavour because, in any case, I will leave office in a few months after the election of the new president. It is an unfounded move because I have never, I repeat, never, violated the constitution,” he added.
Moreover, the resignation came two months after the Romanian top court cancelled the presidential election due to allegations of Russian interference after the shocking victory of the far-right candidate Calin Georgescu in the first round.
Following court decision tens and thousands of citizens protested on the streets with some demanding resignation of the president. In January 2025, three far-right opposition parties with 35 per cent of the majority in parliament filed an impeachment motion against Iohannis.