Donald Trump denies 2 million Palestinians right to return

US President Donald Trump has denied the two million displaces Palestinians rights to return back and settle in Gaza.
The 78-year-old told Fox News, “No, they wouldn't, because they're going to have much better housing. I'm talking about building a permanent place for them.Could be five, six, could be two. But we'll build safe communities, a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is. In the meantime, I would own this.”
“Think of it as a real estate development for the future. It would be a beautiful piece of land. No big money spent."
He then explained that the Palestinians would have no right of return to Gaza because their lives would be "much better" elsewhere, contradicting Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who told reporters last week that the relocations would be temporary during reconstruction.
"If they have to return now, it'll be years before you could ever, it's not habitable," Trump said.