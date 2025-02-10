World

Donald Trump denies 2 million Palestinians right to return

Trump says Palestinians will not have right of return under Gaza plan

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025
Donald Trump denies 2 million Palestinians right to return
Donald Trump denies 2 million Palestinians right to return

US President Donald Trump has denied the two million displaces Palestinians rights to return back and settle in Gaza.

The 78-year-old told Fox News, “No, they wouldn't, because they're going to have much better housing. I'm talking about building a permanent place for them.Could be five, six, could be two. But we'll build safe communities, a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is. In the meantime, I would own this.”

“Think of it as a real estate development for the future. It would be a beautiful piece of land. No big money spent."

He then explained that the Palestinians would have no right of return to Gaza because their lives would be "much better" elsewhere, contradicting Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who told reporters last week that the relocations would be temporary during reconstruction.

"If they have to return now, it'll be years before you could ever, it's not habitable," Trump said.

Princess Kate, Prince William plan to skip BAFTA for shocking reason

Princess Kate, Prince William plan to skip BAFTA for shocking reason
‘Euphoria’ season 3: Zendaya’s first look as Rue revealed

‘Euphoria’ season 3: Zendaya’s first look as Rue revealed
Donald Trump denies 2 million Palestinians right to return

Donald Trump denies 2 million Palestinians right to return
Celine Dion surprises fans with special gift ahead of Valentine’s Day

Celine Dion surprises fans with special gift ahead of Valentine’s Day
Romania's outgoing President Klaus Iohannis resigns ahead of impeachment vote
Romania's outgoing President Klaus Iohannis resigns ahead of impeachment vote
Trump, Elon Musk troll Taylor Swift after Super Bowl boos from Eagles fans
Trump, Elon Musk troll Taylor Swift after Super Bowl boos from Eagles fans
Indian PM Modi plans tariff cuts ahead of US visit amid rising tension
Indian PM Modi plans tariff cuts ahead of US visit amid rising tension
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US
Andrew Gwynne’s WhatsApp scandal: Another Labour MP issues apology
Andrew Gwynne’s WhatsApp scandal: Another Labour MP issues apology
Secret buyer of Eric Morecambe’s iconic glasses finally revealed
Secret buyer of Eric Morecambe’s iconic glasses finally revealed
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions
Trump insists on making Canada 51st state in Super Bowl interview
Trump insists on making Canada 51st state in Super Bowl interview
Trump to make history as first sitting president to attend Super Bowl LIX
Trump to make history as first sitting president to attend Super Bowl LIX
Netanyahu's proposal for Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia sparks outrage
Netanyahu's proposal for Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia sparks outrage
Donald Trump unveils plan to end Ukraine-Russia war after talks with Putin
Donald Trump unveils plan to end Ukraine-Russia war after talks with Putin
Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled
Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled