Steve Bridges: Beloved TikTok comedian passes away at 41

TikTok comedian Steve Bridges has died. He was 41.

Steve's wife, Chelsey Bridges, announced the sad news on Friday in a video shared to her late husband's social pages. In the video, Chelsey said that the online personality had died "peacefully in his sleep" on Wednesday.

"I'm really sorry to get on and tell you this, this way," Chelsey said, as she fought back tears. "I think if I wait any longer, I'm not going to be able to do it."

Chelsey said that she and Steve had been together for 16 years and shared three children together.

She told viewers,"He was the most attentive father, and the best, the best husband. And the greatest, sweetest man. And thanks to you, internet, he's been able to live his dream of making people laugh. I am so thankful that he got to do that."

Steve was known online for comedic POV-style videos catering to his audience of nearly over 2 million across Instagram and TikTok.

