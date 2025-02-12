World

Elon Musk's son X takes centre stage in White House debut with Trump

Elon Musk makes surprise White House debut with Donald Trump, defends cost-cutting plans

  • February 12, 2025


Tesla boss Elon Musk's son X Æ A-Xii stole his father’s surprise appearance at the White House press conference with US President Donald Trump.

According to Independent, the four-year-old son of the tech giant took centre stage at the Oval Office press talk on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, by continuously grabbing the media's attention with his cute action.

During the whole time, X proved to be a distraction for the father and president by pulling faces, clinging onto his dad’s shoulders, mimicking and interrupting him, sparking social media users reactions.

A user wrote on X (previously Twitter), “Elon Musk is standing next to President Trump, talking about cutting the deficit in half, and his 4-year-old son, X, is just casually hanging off his dad’s shoulders, whispering to Trump, and picking his nose. Only Elon Musk could make an Oval Office press conference look like a casual family hangout!”

“Elon Musk’s kid stole the show in the Oval Office today,” another commented.

Furthermore, the richest man in the world made a surprise appearance with his son to witness the US president signing the executive order requiring federal agencies to cooperate with the Department of Government Efficiency’s cost-cut efforts.

Musk also took questions from reporters and defended Doge's cost-cutting plans and denied the “hostile takeover" of the government.

