Experts reveal one diet mistake that’s secretly harming your brain

The brain, despite being only 2% of the body’s weight, uses more than 20% of the body’s energy each day to function properly.
Experts, with years of experience in brain research suggests people to eat foods that support brain health.
Proper nutrition helps the brain heal, repair tissues, fight toxins and produce important chemicals, which are essential for keeping the brain young, sharp and full of energy.
As per CNBC, to protect the brain’s health, people should be more aware of carbohydrate intake and try to replace high-carb foods with lower-carb alternatives.
While, 130 grams of carbohydrates per day is a good target, the quality of carbs matters more than the quantity as not all carbs have the same effect on health.
For example, eating high-carb fruits like grapes or watermelon along with high-fat, high-protein foods like Greek yogurt can slow down blood sugar levels.
Experts advice eating high-fat, high-protein foods first and saving high-carb foods for later in a meal.
Moreover, eating sweets on an empty stomach causes a quick spike and drop in blood sugar, leading to hunger, irritability and over time, serious health issues like diabetes, insulin resistance and cognitive decline.
But you don’t need to stress over counting every gram of carbohydrates.
Many people unknowingly consume more carbs but one benefit of counting carbs is that you can make better choices for your health and reduce your intake.