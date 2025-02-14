Health

6 easy home remedies to get rid of dry cough

Several home remedies can help bring you comfort after a constant coughing spell

A dry cough could be caused by the flu, common cold, asthma or exposure to smoking.

Several home remedies can help soothe the pain but for consistent coughing, you would have to visit a doctor.

Dry cough is also known as unproductive cough as it is unable to remove phlegum, mucus or irritants from nasal passages or lungs.

The at-home remedies for dry cough don’t necessarily work for everyone the same way. You need to experiment with several before you find the one for you.

Here are some remedies that could help with your irritating coughs

Honey

For adults and children of age 1 and up, honey can be used to treat day and night time dry cough.

Honey has anti-bacterial properties, which can help coat the throat, reducing irritation.

Along with just taking honey with a teaspoon, you can add it to tea or warm water to drink.

Ginger

Ginger has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It can also boost the immune system and relieve any pain and discomfort.

The combination of honey and ginger in tea is quite beneficial for dry cough.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound that might have antiviral, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

Curcumin is best absorbed into bloodstream when taken with black pepper. You can add one teaspoon of turmeric and one-eight teaspoon of black pepper into a hot drink to soothe your throat.

Marshmallow root

Marshmallow root is a type of herb, which is used in cough syrup to soothe dry cough.

The herb is effective in treatment for throat and reducing the irritation caused by dry cough.

Use a humidifier

Dry air can intensify a dry cough. Humidifiers helps in the moisture of air, which can provide relief.

They can also help open up sinuses, making them beneficial for nagging postnasal drip.

Gargle with salt water

Gargling with warm salty water helps ease the discomfort and irritation caused by dry cough. Salt and warm water helps kill bacteria in the mouth and throat.

