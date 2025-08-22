Diet-rich in Omega-3s may protect against myopia, study

A recent study revealed that Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to have numerous health benefits, including reduced risks of cardiac disorders, dementia and a few types of cancer.
According to a study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, individuals with nearsightedness (myopia) may have difficulty seeing distant objects.
Researchers stated that kids with reduced omega-3 consumption in their diet were more likely to develop eye conditions linked with myopia.
The research team, led by senior investigator and professor of ophthalmology at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Dr. Jason Yam, stated, omega-3 fatty acids are “a potential protective dietary factor against myopia development.”
The study further discovered that saturated fats from butter, red meat and palm oil significantly increase the risk of myopia.
A Hong Kong study tracked over 1,000 Chinese children aged 6-8 and found an association between diet and eye health.
Nearly 28% of kids were found to have myopia. Children with the lowest omega-3 consumption showed the longest axial length and greater severity of nearsightedness, while those with increased intake had shorter axial length, indicating protection against the disorder.
In contrast, increased saturated fat consumption was associated with worsening nearsightedness.