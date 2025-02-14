World

Dame Edna's iconic glasses sell for record-breaking price at auction

Barry Humphries's most famous character, Dame Edna Everage, became popular in the UK in the 1970s

  February 14, 2025
A pair of glasses worn by Barry Humphries as his character Dame Edna Everage were sold at auction for a staggering price.

Initially they were expected to sell for £1,000 to £1,500, however, they ended up selling for £37,800, which is more than 25 times the estimated value.

Barry Humphries passed away 2 years ago at the age of 89 due to complications following hip surgery., as per BBC.

To honour him, a state memorial was held for him at the Sydney Opera House.

His most famous character, Dame Edna Everage, became popular in the UK in the 1970s and was known for wearing unique glasses.

Other items sold at the auction included a gown worn by Barry Humphries as Dame Edna at the 2013 Royal Variety Show, which sold for £21,420.

In addition to Edna’s glasses and outfits, the auction also featured artwork from Humphries’ personal collection.

The most expensive item sold at the auction was Charles Conder’s painting Sand Dunes, Ambleteuse which sold for  £239,400.

Humphries’ collection also included books and manuscripts, such as a first edition of The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde.

This copy was signed by Wilde and dedicated to his publisher, making it valuable, and it sold for £138,600.

It's not the first pair of famous spectacles to fetch a high price at auction this year.

Previously, comedian Eric Morecambe’s glasses were sold at an auction for £20,000.

