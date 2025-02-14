Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin cuts 10% of jobs amid SpaceX competition

Blue Origin, the space company owned by Jeff Bezos, is cutting around 1,400 jobs, which is about 10% of its workforce
As per BBC, the company’s CEO, Dave Limp stated that the layoffs aim to reduce the number of managers and focus more resources on increasing rocket launches.
In the email to staff, Limp said it had become "clear that the makeup of our organisation must change" to meet its present priorities.
"Our primary focus is to scale our manufacturing output and launch cadence with speed, decisiveness, and efficiency for our customers," he added.
Blue Origin has successfully conducted the first test flight of its New Glenn rocket, which is an important achievement for the company.
Although, the company has played a significant role in the private space industry, it is considered to be behind competitors like Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
In addition to cutting some management positions, Blue origin will also be laying off employees in research and development (R&D) and engineering.
Blue Origin has struggled to compete with Musk’s SpaceX, but last month’s rocket launch was a major milestone for the company.
The New Glenn rocket is designed to carry large and heavy payloads, including satellites, into space.
It is named after John Glenn, the first American astronaut to orbit Earth over 60 years ago.
To note, the New Glean rocket is more powerful than SpaceX’s Falcon 9.