Wanda Sykes roasts Ricky Gervais while accepting his award at Golden Globes 2026

Wanda Sykes took an aim at Ricky Gervais while accepting an award on his behalf, as she was presenting for Stand-Up Comedy on Television at the Golden Globes 2026.
Throughout her segment, Ricky was not the only comedian who took a hit, as the Black-ish star roasted a notable number of her fellow stand-up comedians at the 83rd edition of the star-studded event.
She began with appreciating the Golden Globes for inviting her, noting, "because you know there's some people p***** off that a queer Black woman is up here doing the job of two mediocre white guys."
Calling out her colleagues by name, Wanda said, "Bill Maher, you give us so much. But I would love a little less. Try less. Brett Goldstein, you're handsome. You've got that great supervillain voice. You're charming. You would've made a great Menendez brother."
Addressing Kevin Hart, she noted, "Kevin, you know I love you. And the thing is, Kevin is the richest guy in this category. And yet, I know he wants it the most."
Next on the list of nominees was Kumail Nanjiani. She added, "Kumail, I love that you prove male comedians can be funny without being chubby. Kumail is jacked!"
"Ricky Gervais, I love you for not being here," she then said. "If you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf, and you're gonna thank God, and the trans community," Wanda noted.
Ricky's most recent stand-up special, Mortality, was released in December, following backlash over trans jokes he made in his 2022 Netflix special titled SuperNature.
The After Life actor ultimately won the Golden Globe for his comedy special, and while accepting the award, Wanda noted "Tiana can I borrow you speech? Ricky Gervais, because he would like to thank God and the trans community," earning applause from the crowd.
Notably, Ricky Gervais reposted announcements about winning the Golden Globe on X but did not acknowledge Wanda's remarks.