  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Disney+ announces plans to release short-form videos in 2026

This move builds on Disney’s release of a personalized vertical video feed in the ESPN app last year

Disney+ has announced plans to launch bite-sized clips to its platform across the US later this year.

The major announcement came during Disney’s Tech + Data Showcase at CES 2026, aiming to increase daily engagement and appeal to younger audiences accustomed to TikTok and Instagram Reels.

According to Disney, the new experience “will evolve as it expands across news and entertainment and delivers a more personalized, dynamic experience that reinforces Disney+ as a must-visit daily destination.”

The short-form videos could include original content created for the platform, repurposed social media clips, or scenes from existing TV shows and movies.

Disney Entertainment and ESPN’s EVP of Product Management Erin Teague told Deadline that the company is currently “thinking about integrating vertical video in ways that are native to core user behaviors,”ensuring the content feels seamless instead of disjointed.

This move builds on Disney’s release of a personalized vertical video feed in the ESPN app last year. By bringing short-form content, Disney+ aims to captivate viewers who are interested in watching quick clips instead of traditional long-form programming.

Disney+ is not the only platform switching to the short-form video trend, but Netflix also launched a vertical feed last year, enabling users to scroll via clips from its original titles.

The launch highlights the increasing significance of short, easily consumable content as streaming platforms adapt to shifting viewer habits.

