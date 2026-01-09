SoftBank unveils renewable-powered base stations and AI traffic sleep system

Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
SoftBank has started experimenting with a renewable energy-powered base station in Japan while also unveiling an AI-based sleep control system, aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Japanese telecom operator announced that it is trialing an eco-friendly base station in Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture that only sources nearly one-third of its electricity from solar and wind energy.

The hybrid setup enables stable power generation regardless of weather conditions or time of day.

In terms of features, the station consists of a compact 3kW wind turbine, which is particularly designed for remote and mountainous areas, which is able to generate electricity even at reduced wind speeds of 3 m/s.

According to the telecom operator, the turbine has the capability to deliver two to three times the efficiency of conventional units of similar size.

Moreover, the base station can automatically switch to commercial power when required and includes a battery that concludes independent operation during outages.

If the battery is depleted, the system is even able to recharge and restart using renewable sources.

SoftBank stated that it is considering wider deployment of renewable-powered base stations after fiscal year 2026, particularly for regions with significantly higher chances of disaster.

In parallel, Softbank has brought an AI-powered sleep control system that minimizes power consumption by putting base stations into sleep mode during decreased traffic.

The system works by assessing human movement and network usage to determine which stations can safely sleep without even affecting service quality.

The company plans to diversify the number of sleeping cells from 14,000 to 24,000. By dynamically adjusting thresholds for every base station, the AI system is likely to raise sleep time by 1.4 times and cut electricity usage by around 5 million kWh annually.

