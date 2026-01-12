Elon Musk’s X faces Ofcom investigation over child deepfake images

Ofcom, the UK media regulator has launched an investigation into Elon Musk's platform X amid concerns over illegal and sexualised child images
This comes after some users on X deliberately used the platform's built-in AI tool, Grok to create deepfake images of children wearing minimal clothes or even without clothes.
As per BBC, if X is found to have broken the law, the UK watchdog can potentially fine it either 10% of its global revenue or £18 million, depending on which amount is higher.
Separately, X clarified through its Safety account that anyone using Grok to make illegal content will face the same consequences as "if they upload illegal content."
At the same time, Musk claimed that the UK government was looking any excuse to censor his platform X.
The UK's Technology Secretary, Liz Kendall said she supports the investigation and wants it to be finished quickly.
"It is vital that Ofcom complete this investigation swiftly because the public - and most importantly the victims - will not accept any delay," she said.
Ofcom will investigate whether X failed to remove illegal content–including sexual images of children and private sexual images shared without consent– after learning about it and whether it took proper actions to stop people in the UK from seeing it.
It will also check whether X has used "highly effective age assurance" measures to stop children from seeing pornographic images.
As per the outlet, if X doesn’t follow the rules, UK authorities can get a court to block the site entirely in the country.