Is Sky TV down? Users experience widespread outage across UK

Sky TV has been hit with a nationwide outage across the UK, leaving users frustrated with the media company.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, a significant surge in reports was observed on Saturday morning, January 10, 2026, with over 8,000 complaints across the UK.
Users started to be reported in the early hours of this morning after 3am. Just after 6:30am there had been over 4,000 complaints, gradually reaching 8,000.
As per the platform, nearly 80% users are unable to access the TV, while 12% users are experiencing TV streaming issues, and the remaining 8% faces total blackout.
Sky TV acknowledges outage
However, Sky TV has officially addressed the issue, stating, “We are aware of a technical issue that has impacted some Sky Q and Sky+ customers, causing a “no satellite signal” message to appear. This issue has now been fully resolved - impacted customers need to restart their devices to restore service. If there are any further problems please do reach out to the Sky help team.”
Users reaction to Sky TV outage
Despite the resolution statement, users are still reporting problems on several social media sites, such as X (formerly Twitter).
A user wrote, “Sky TV it’s now 18:17 and we’ve had no bloody Sky TV since 4am - what the **** is going on!!!!!!!”
Another user stated, “Im having the same issues. They say they've fixed it. So I'm rebooting my sky and hoping it'll work now.”