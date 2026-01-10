20 years of MacBook Pro: How revolutionary laptop changed Apple forever?

Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

Apple’s MacBook Pro, a flagship laptop, has officially turned 20 today!

The MacBook Pro had significantly contributed to the evolution of the company hardware since its debut in 2006.

On January 10, 2006, the MacBook Pro debuted during Steve Jobs’ Macworld San Francisco keynote, launching it as a “One More Thing” announcement.

The high-end device superseded the PowerBook line and marked Apple’s transition from PowerPC chipsets to Intel Core chips.

The first MacBook Pro features a 15-inch size, followed by the launch of a 17-inch model arriving later the same year.

The original models consist of 15.4-inch widescreen displays, with a resolution of 1,440 × 900 pixels.

Its cost started at $1,999 for the base configuration, while the high-end model was available for $2,499. The company brought significant upgrades to the processors shortly before the laptops shipped.

Over the past two decades, the MacBook Pro has undergone major upgrades, with the Cupertino-based tech giant introducing a range of updates, including MagSafe charging, built-in webcams, aluminum unibody construction, and other top-notch feature.

Some innovations, including the Touch Bar and butterfly keyboard; however, they were discontinued after being proved controversial.

In 2020, the paradigm shifted when Apple intergrated with its native M1 chip, replacing the Intel's chipset.

Currently, several reports have emerged hinting towards another significant redesign, potentially featuring OLED displays and thinner, lighter designs as early as later 2026.

