Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sky TV outage enters second day, users express frustration on X

Sky TV outage affected several major cities, including Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool, Bristol and Leeds

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
The brief Sky TV outage enters day two after affecting thousands of viewers across the UK.

Downdetector.pk — real-time internet and social media outage and monitoring service — reported the media company outage across the country on January 10, 2026 around 7am, now entering into day two.

Over 8,000 people were reporting issues with the network just before 7am on Saturday, when the problems peaked.

The listed affected areas included Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool, Bristol, Leeds, London, Southampton and Derby.

Sky TV addressed the issue and said: “We are aware of a technical issue that has impacted some Sky Q and Sky+ customers, causing a ‘no satellite signal’ message to appear. This issue has now been fully resolved – impacted customers need to restart their devices to restore service.”

Following a second consecutive day of disruption, frustrated users took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their disappointment.

A user wrote, “All weekend having problems also with all mini boxes connecting to main box no recordings showing on any, just a wheel going round and round on hold to sky for 40mins now.”

Another user stated, “Not resolved at all! Did the reboot and it came back on last night, tried again this morning doesn’t even turn on now.”

A third user said, “no satellite signal!! No TV!! No txt or email saying it's down!! Had to login to my account to see there is a problem!! Not good service guys!! Very frustrating!! Not happy!!”

