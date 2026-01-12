Jennifer Lopez wows fans with jaw-dropping bold outfit at 2026 Golden Globes  

Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

The 'Unstoppable' hitmaker attended the 2026 Golden Globes Awards ceremony as presenter over the weekend

Jennifer Lopez has stunned fans with her jaw-dropping, bold dress at the 2026 Golden Globes awards ceremony. 

The On the Floor hitmaker arrived on the red carpet in a daring sheer Jean-Louis Cherrer gown whose brown brocade vine detail slyly covered certain key areas.

Despite her bold dressing, Lopez failed to impress the audience with her glam look, as her make-up was not flattering; it was also poorly applied, with darker areas on the forehead and wide patches of blush on her cheeks.

The trend of sheer dresses began when Florence Pugh wore a see-through Valentino dress back in 2022, with the actress facing body shaming online. 

But that didn't stop her from going sheer, and plenty of other actresses have followed suit. Jennifer Lopez is the latest example of this, and is by far my favorite take on this empowering trend.

According to the media reports, the Unstoppable actress, who legally declared herself single last year after her tumultuous marriage with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, was invited to this year’s much-awaited awards function as a presenter, rather than a nominee.

This was her first appearance at the high-profile ceremony since 2024, when she and then-husband Ben Affleck gave loved-up poses for paparazzi.

