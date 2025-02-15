Artist turns used tea bags into magical 'Harry Potter', 'LOTR' artwork

World

Artist include iconic features such as the Hogwarts Express and Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 15, 2025
An artist has creatively transformed used tea bags into miniature canvases by painting scenes inspired by Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings on them.

Caroline West, artist from Waterlooville, Hampshire, has been painting scenes from books on used tea bags for two years.

As per BBC, she started this as a way to transform an item that is usually thrown away into something visually appealing and artistic.

West said, I’m an avid reader and I'm so inspired by how a storyteller can weave an entire world into a book.”

She added, "I just wanted to see if I could capture that feeling in miniature, on a teabag."

West created seven paintings on used tea bags, each depicting memorable elements from J.K. Rowling’s fantasy books.

These include iconic features such as the Hogwarts Express, the Sorting Hat and Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Similarly, she created seven painted tea bags inspired by The Lord of the Rings, featuring images of Gollum, a dragon’s eye, and silhouettes of characters climbing a mountain.

She started by drying the tea bags, then cutting them open, removing the tea leaves and ironing them flat to prepare them for painting and each painting took her several hours to complete.

The tea bags featuring Harry Potter-themed paintings are currently available for purchase, while her collection based on The Lord of the Rings has already been sold.

