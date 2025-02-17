Antidepressant shows promise fighting off life-threatening infections

A new study on mice has revealed that antidepressants like Prozac show promising results against infections and sepsis.
According to Salk, a study published in Science Advances found that users of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) have less severe COVID-19 infections, while another study proved that fluoxetine protected mice against sepsis.
Sepsis is a life-threatening medical condition in which the immune system of the body overreacts to an infection, leading to organ failure or death.
Professor Janelle Ayres said, “When treating an infection, the optimal treatment strategy would be one that kills the bacteria or virus while also protecting our tissues and organs. Most medications we have in our toolbox kill pathogens, but we were thrilled to find that fluoxetine can protect tissues and organs, too.”
The study's first author, Robert Gallant, explained, “That was really unexpected, but also really exciting. Knowing fluoxetine can regulate the immune response, protect the body from infection, and have an antimicrobial effect, all entirely independent from circulating serotonin, is a huge step toward developing new solutions for life-threatening infections and illnesses. It also really goes to show how much more there is to learn about SSRIs.”
The researchers of the study in the next step plan to investigate the best dosage of fluoxetine for people with sepsis. They also vow to find the beneficial effects of other SSRIs.